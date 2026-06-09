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A massive fire broke out at a warehouse belonging to Akshar Preschool in the Taroda Naka area of Nanded, resulting in severe property damage. The blaze quickly engulfed the facility, destroying school materials, furniture, and inventory stored inside. Fire tenders were dispatched to the scene immediately after locals noticed thick smoke emanating from the structure. Emergency teams successfully brought the flames under control after intense efforts. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, as the premises were empty at the time. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Local authorities and police have launched an investigation to determine if a short circuit or the prevailing summer heat triggered the accident. Further details are awaited. Delhi Factory Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Plastic and Shoe Manufacturing Unit in Narela Industrial Area, Fire Tenders on Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Akshar Preschool Warehouse

VIDEO | Nanded: A massive fire destroyed a warehouse of Akshar Preschool. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/0lMoGoTDSl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 08:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).