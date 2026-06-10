Jaipur Firecracker Factory Fire: 8 Dead, Several Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts at Manufacturing Unit in Rajasthan (Watch Videos)

Jaipur, June 9: A massive fire broke out at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Jaipur's Kho Nagorian area on Tuesday, claiming eight lives and leaving several others critically injured, police said. The injured were rushed to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital, where some remain in critical condition. According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread so rapidly that workers inside the factory had little or no time to react or escape. As soon as information about the incident was received, police teams, ambulances, and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot.

Since the premises housed large quantities of gunpowder and finished firecrackers, the blaze triggered a series of powerful explosions, making rescue operations extremely challenging. Jaipur Fire: 3 Killed, 5 Injured After Blaze at Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing Unit in Kho Nagoriyan (Watch Videos).

Massive Blaze Erupts at Firecracker Factory in Jaipur

VIDEO | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Fire broke out in a firecracker factory, rescue teams at the spot. An official says, "We received information about fire in Khoh Nagoriyan area. Following the alert, the fire brigade, ambulances, our Quick Response Team (QRT), and the police were… pic.twitter.com/Vmj2RIsVPf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2026

5 killed in fire at a Cracker factory in Jaipur's Kho Nagoriyan area. 3 others rushed to SMS hospital, the biggest govt hospital in Jaipur.@santwana99 @jayanthjacob @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/qcHlYun2PD — Rajesh Asnani (@asnaniraajesh) June 9, 2026

Thick black smoke engulfed the area, while terrified residents in the vicinity fled to safer locations. At the time of the incident, several local residents and migrant labourers were working inside the unit. The flames quickly spread through the building, trapping a number of workers.

To facilitate rescue efforts, police personnel and local youths broke down portions of the factory's rear wall to create ventilation and access points. This enabled emergency teams to reach those trapped inside and evacuate them to safety. Jaipur Hospital Fire: 6 Die in Blaze at ICU of Sawai Man Singh Hospital, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Reviews Situation (Watch Videos).

The death toll in the tragedy rose to eight. Three victims died at the site, while five others succumbed to severe burn injuries during treatment at nearby hospitals, including the Sawai Man Singh and Jawarharlal Nehru Hospitals.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ashraf (40), Mohammad Rabbil (16), Abdul Wahid (46), Sameer Khan (20), Bilal (28), Aajim (18), and Nasir Khan (25). One victim is yet to be identified.

Most of the victims were residents of Peerji Colony, Dhundhiyo Ki Dhani, Rahim Nagar, and nearby areas of Kho Nagorian. Fire tenders and water tankers from the Jaipur Municipal Corporation and the city's main fire station were deployed immediately.

Firefighters battled the flames for hours, continuously spraying water and foam before finally bringing the situation under control. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Preliminary indications suggest that the blaze may have been triggered either by a short circuit or by negligence in the handling and storage of gunpowder.

Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause and determine whether safety norms were violated at the factory. After this accident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed the district administration and concerned officials to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Sharma described the loss of lives as tragic and unfortunate. He prayed for peace for the departed souls, strength for the bereaved families to endure the immense loss, and a speedy recovery for those injured.

He also instructed authorities to carry out relief and rescue operations with utmost urgency and to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment. Rajasthan Agriculture and Disaster Management Minister Kirodi Lal Meena reviewed the situation with disaster management officials and directed them to expedite relief and rescue efforts while ensuring proper medical care for the injured.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 12:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).