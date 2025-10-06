Jaipur, October 6: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital following a significant fire outbreak in one of its Intensive Care Units (ICUs). The incident, attributed to a short circuit, has resulted in the unfortunate loss of six lives, as confirmed by SMS Hospital Trauma Centre In-charge Anurag Dhakad. Jaipur Hospital Fire: Kin Slam Staff for Negligence, Lack of Safety Measures Resulting in ICU Blaze at SMS Hospital Trauma Centre (Watch Videos).

Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham, speaking on the incident, said, "The CM is here after the information was received that a fire has broken out in an ICU due to a short circuit. The incident is unfortunate. Some people have lost their lives. SMS administration will release the no. of casualties. Out of 24, most of them have been saved. Their complete treatment is our priority."

Six Patients Died After Fire Breaks Out in the ICU at SMS Hospital

BREAKING: 6 patients have died in a fire at the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The fire started in the ICU on the second floor of the trauma centre building. At the time, there were 11 patients admitted to the ICU, and six of them — two women and four… pic.twitter.com/gluQWhjr7c — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 6, 2025

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | A massive fire broke out in an ICU ward of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, claiming the lives of six patients pic.twitter.com/CBM6vcTMfZ — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2025

CM Bhajanlal Sharma Visits the SMS Hospital Following Fire Outbreak

VIDEO | Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma visited the trauma centre of the state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, where a fire broke out on Sunday night, killing six critical patients. (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/PWyQEKufa5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2025

Dr. Anurag Dhakad provided further details: "The fire seems to have broken out due to a short circuit. Our patients were already in a very critical condition. The maximum patients were in a coma. So their survival reflexes are also poor. They need a constant support system. Due to the electrical burn, toxic gases were released there, and we had to shift them along with their support system. Their condition became more serious. We tried to shift them to the ICUs on the lower floor, but we could not save them. There are six casualties."Further updates on the incident are awaited from the hospital administration.