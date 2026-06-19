Jaipur Latest News Today on June 19th, 2026: Govt Lifts Transfer Ban & Mosque Demolitions

Jaipur: Jaipur is abuzz with administrative changes and significant social discussions today, June 19th, 2026. The Rajasthan government has announced a major policy shift, lifting the ban on employee transfers, while concerns continue to mount over recent mosque demolitions in the region. The city also saw notable achievements, political activities, and ongoing efforts by law enforcement.

Top Stories

Rajasthan Government Lifts Transfer Ban, Opens 16-Day Window for Employee Transfers

The Rajasthan government announced on Friday, June 19, 2026, that it has lifted the ban on transfers and postings for state government employees. This decision opens a 16-day window, from June 19 to July 5, during which various departments can carry out transfer exercises. This move is anticipated to result in extensive administrative reshuffles across the state. Delhi Latest News Today on June 19th, 2026: Anti-Pollution Plan, Telegram Ban Upheld & Rain Forecast.

Mosque Demolitions in Rajasthan Spark Concerns Over Selective Action

Days after a four-storey mosque was reportedly demolished in Jaipur, authorities have razed four more mosques in Barmer district on Friday, June 19, 2026. This action follows notices issued to 17 mosques and madrasas. Activists and community representatives have voiced allegations that the demolition drive is selectively targeting Muslim religious places, raising significant concerns.

Rajasthan-Born Jainendra Jain Awarded Prestigious Wolf Prize in Physics

Professor Jainendra Jain, a distinguished physicist born in Rajasthan, has been awarded the prestigious Wolf Prize in Physics, becoming the first Indian to receive this honor. Known for his work related to a TV-break idea that changed physics, Professor Jain's achievement brings significant recognition, as reported on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Government & Administration

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Leads Yoga Session in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma participated in a yoga session at his residence in Jaipur on Friday, June 19, 2026. The session was held in anticipation of the upcoming International Day of Yoga, demonstrating the state's commitment to promoting health and wellness. Chennai Latest News Today on June 19th, 2026: Parandur Airport Axed, Mekedatu Resolution & Bullet Train Services.

Congress Organizes 'Loktantra Bachao Satyagraha' in Jaipur

Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, convened in Jaipur on Friday, June 19, 2026, for the 'Loktantra Bachao Satyagraha'. The event was organized under the leadership of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sangathan national president Sunil Panwar, highlighting concerns over democratic principles.

Major Reshuffle in Rajasthan Police with 40 Inspector Transfers

The Rajasthan Police department has implemented a significant administrative reshuffle, transferring 40 inspectors across the state. This large-scale change, announced on Friday, June 19, 2026, is expected to impact various police units and their operational effectiveness.

Panchayati Raj Employees Protest in Jaipur Over Unresolved Demands

Panchayati Raj employees staged a protest in Jaipur on Friday, June 19, 2026, raising concerns about their pending demands. District leaders indicated that if their grievances are not addressed, further actions will be taken, potentially impacting local administration.

Prabodhaks Advocate for Resolution of Pending Demands in Jaipur

Prabodhaks in Jaipur raised the issue of their pending demands, urging for a swift resolution from the authorities. The group emphasized the importance of addressing their concerns to ensure smooth functioning and welfare. This appeal was made on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Crime & Safety

Student Arrested in Rajasthan for Selling Fake NEET-UG Retest Papers

Rajasthan Police arrested a 19-year-old student from Bhilwara on Friday, June 19, 2026, for allegedly selling fake NEET-UG retest question papers through a Telegram channel. The accused, who was preparing for competitive exams in Jaipur, reportedly used a US-based VPN server to conceal his identity during the illicit activity.

Hapur Man Connected to Jaipur Firecracker Factory Blast and Multiple Homicides

The connection of a man from Hapur, Wasim, has reportedly emerged in the investigation of a firecracker factory blast in Jaipur. Police reports on Friday, June 19, 2026, indicate that Wasim, who was out on bail, is also linked to eight other deaths across Dhaulana and Amroha, raising concerns about his alleged ongoing criminal activities.

Jaipur ACB Arrests Livestock Inspector for Taking Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jaipur successfully trapped and arrested a livestock inspector from the municipal corporation on Friday, June 19, 2026. The official was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of 6,000 rupees for issuing a license.

Jaipur Factory Raided for Producing Mayonnaise with Worm-Infested Starch

A factory in Jaipur was raided on Friday, June 19, 2026, after it was discovered to be producing mayonnaise using starch reportedly contaminated with worms. Authorities conducted a major raid on the premises to address public health concerns related to the unhygienic manufacturing practices.

Tanker Overturns on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway, Spilling LDO Oil

An LDO (Light Diesel Oil) tanker overturned on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway near Guru Solar Energy in Dudu on Friday, June 19, 2026. The accident resulted in a significant oil spill across the highway, prompting immediate response from authorities to manage the situation and clear the road.

Lakhs Worth of Jewelry Stolen from Major Private Hospital in Jaipur

Millions of rupees worth of jewelry was reportedly stolen from a large private hospital in Jaipur on Friday, June 19, 2026. The theft occurred while the owner's wife was admitted to the ICU and he was sleeping in a guest house, leading to an ongoing police investigation.

Interstate Smack Smuggler Apprehended in Jaipur, Rs 11.40 Lakh Recovered

An interstate smack smuggler was arrested in Jaipur on Thursday, June 18, 2026, with authorities recovering 11.40 lakh rupees. The accused had reportedly been living in a rented accommodation, concealing his identity, to evade law enforcement.

Business & Infrastructure

ITC Hotels to Open 140-Key Welcomhotel in Jaipur, Expanding Rajasthan Footprint

ITC Hotels announced on Friday, June 19, 2026, the signing of a new 140-key Welcomhotel in Jaipur, marking a significant expansion of its presence in Rajasthan. This development is expected to boost the city's hospitality sector and attract more tourists.

Akasa Air to Commence Flights from Jaipur, Connecting to Bengaluru and Mumbai

Akasa Air is set to begin operations from Jaipur, with initial flights planned for Bengaluru, followed by Mumbai. This new entry into the Jaipur aviation market, announced on Friday, June 19, 2026, is expected to enhance connectivity and provide more travel options for residents.

Employees at Jaipur Polo Ground Face Uncertainty Amidst Eviction Orders

Employees at the Jaipur Polo Ground are reportedly facing an uncertain future, as they have been instructed to vacate the premises. This situation, reported on Friday, June 19, 2026, has left many workers concerned about their livelihoods and the future of the historic ground.

Culture & Sports

Jaipur's Manoj Dasot Elected Unopposed as Rajasthan Badminton Association VP

Manoj Dasot from Jaipur has been elected unopposed as the Vice President of the Rajasthan Badminton Association. This significant development in state sports leadership was reported on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Jaipur Boys and Girls Teams Finish Second at 51st Rajasthan Sub-Junior State Basketball Championship

The boys and girls teams representing Jaipur district achieved second place at the 51st Rajasthan Sub-Junior State Basketball Championship. The competition concluded on Thursday, June 18, 2026, showcasing the talent of young athletes from the city.

Young Dancers Showcase Talent at RIC Fusion 2026 in Jaipur

Young dancers delivered captivating performances at the RIC Fusion 2026 event in Jaipur on Friday, June 19, 2026. The cultural program saw participation from 400 students from Patrakar Colony, highlighting the vibrant arts scene in the city.

Education & Transport

Special Trains Announced for NEET Retest on Jaipur-Rewari Route

Indian Railways will operate special trains on the Jaipur-Rewari route on June 20 and 21, 2026, to facilitate students appearing for the NEET re-examination. These trains will also make stops at Dausa and Bandikui, ensuring smoother travel for examinees. The announcement was made on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Amrit Bharat Train to Link Jaipur's Khatipura with Bihar Starting June 21

Travel between Jaipur and Bihar is set to become easier with the introduction of the Amrit Bharat train, scheduled to commence operations from Khatipura in Jaipur on June 21, 2026. The train will depart at 10:30 PM, providing a new direct connectivity option. The service was announced on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Weather & Outlook

Mainly Clear Skies Expected Across Jaipur, High Near 35°C with Light Drizzle

Jaipur is experiencing mainly clear skies with a current temperature of 29.4°C. The forecast for today, June 19th, 2026, indicates light drizzle and temperatures ranging between 27°C and 35°C. Residents should be prepared for potential light rainfall and maintain hydration throughout the day.

Weather: Mainly clear — 29.4°C. Today: Light drizzle, 27°C – 35°C.

Jaipur Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the day concludes, Jaipur reflects on a period of administrative recalibration and heightened public discourse. The coming days are expected to bring more clarity on the impact of the government's transfer policy and further developments in social and civic issues. Residents will also be watching for continued monsoon activity as the weather patterns shift across Rajasthan.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).