An incident of firing was reported inside Jaipur-Mumbai Express train on July 31. According to reports, a constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) opened fire inside Jaipur-Mumbai Express train near Dahisar railway station in Mumbai. He shot one RPF ASI and three other passengers, and jumped out of the train, news agency ANI reported. The accused RPF constable was later arrested brought to Borivali Police Station. The motive behind the firing remain unclear. Meanwhile, a video showing dead bodies kept at Borivali railway station after firing inside Jaipur-Mumbai Express train surfaced online. News agency PTI also shared a video of the accused RPF constable in police custody. Firing at Jaipur Express Train in Mumbai: RPF Constable Opens Fire Inside Moving Passenger Train Near Dahisar Railway Station, Four Feared Dead; Accused Detained.

Firing Inside Jaipur-Mumbai Express Train Videos:

VIDEO | Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan opens firing inside Jaipur-Mumbai train killing four people: Official. The jawan has been arrested and brought to Borivali Police Station. pic.twitter.com/86cFwbt3cq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 31, 2023

