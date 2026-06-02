Jaipur Weather Forecast June 3, 2026: Warm, Clear Skies Expected

Jaipur is set to experience predominantly clear skies and warm conditions on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Residents can expect a high of around 39°C, with overnight lows dipping to approximately 26°C. The forecast indicates a very low chance of rain, standing at just 8%, suggesting a largely dry day across the Pink City. Wind speeds are expected to remain light, peaking around 9 km/h in the evening, offering minimal respite from the warmth. This stable weather pattern follows recent reports of mixed weather across Rajasthan, including some areas experiencing rain and thunderstorms, although Jaipur itself appears to be largely unaffected by these significant weather systems in the immediate forecast.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Jaipur, Rajasthan — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 39°C Low 26°C Conditions Mainly clear Chance of Rain 8% Max Wind 9 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Jaipur — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 03:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 06:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 09:00 33°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 12:00 37°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 15:00 39°C Mainly clear 2% 6 km/h 18:00 37°C Clear sky 4% 7 km/h 21:00 33°C Clear sky 2% 9 km/h

Jaipur, Rajasthan Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook for Jaipur weather on June 3rd reveals a gradual increase in temperature from the early morning hours. Starting around 28°C at midnight, temperatures will slowly climb, reaching the day’s peak of 39°C by the afternoon, around 3 PM. Skies will remain clear for most of the day, with only a minor increase in cloud cover or chance of precipitation anticipated during the late afternoon. Evenings will see temperatures begin to cool slightly, returning to the low 30s by 9 PM, under clear skies and gentle breezes. This consistent, warm weather makes it crucial for residents to stay updated on any localized weather shifts.

With temperatures expected to soar, particularly in the afternoon, it is advisable for Jaipur residents to take precautions against the heat. Staying hydrated is paramount; carrying water bottles and seeking shade during the hottest parts of the day is strongly recommended. Light, cotton clothing will be most comfortable. While the chance of rain is minimal, it’s always prudent to keep an umbrella handy, especially if venturing out during the late afternoon when a slight increase in cloudiness is possible. The light winds should not pose a significant issue for daily activities, but awareness of your surroundings is key.

Recent weather reports have indicated that some parts of Rajasthan have seen disruption due to adverse weather, including flight delays. While Jaipur's immediate forecast is for clear skies, the broader regional weather patterns suggest a need for continued vigilance. The potential arrival of the southwest monsoon in nearby regions within the next few days could influence local weather, even if not directly impacting Jaipur with significant rainfall tomorrow. Therefore, staying informed about the latest Jaipur weather update is advised, especially for those planning outdoor activities or travel.

The consistent warmth and clear skies on June 3rd provide a good backdrop for planned events, such as the ongoing Rajasthan Royals' IPL preparations or local cricket tournaments like the Colvin Shield. Attendees at outdoor sporting events or any public gatherings should be prepared for warm conditions. The weather forecast for Jaipur suggests favourable conditions for outdoor activities, with minimal risk of rain interference, although the high temperatures will require attendees to stay hydrated and protected from the sun. The Jaipur weather today remains a primary concern for many planning their Wednesday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).