Srinagar Weather June 3, 2026: Light Drizzle Expected, Temperatures Cool Down

Srinagar is set to experience a mixed weather pattern on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, as the Srinagar weather forecast indicates a chance of light drizzle alongside cooler temperatures following a period of notably warm nights. Residents can expect the mercury to hover between a high of 28°C and a low of 13°C. While the early morning hours will be clear and cool, a shift is anticipated around midday.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 High 28°C Low 13°C Conditions Light drizzle Chance of Rain 57% Max Wind 11 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Srinagar — Wednesday, 03 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 16°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 03:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 06:00 14°C Mainly clear 0% 1 km/h 09:00 22°C Clear sky 1% 4 km/h 12:00 27°C Light drizzle 8% 4 km/h 15:00 27°C Light drizzle 35% 11 km/h 18:00 24°C Mainly clear 49% 9 km/h 21:00 21°C Clear sky 13% 1 km/h

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The Srinagar weather update suggests a gradual increase in cloud cover and a subsequent chance of precipitation. By noon, light drizzle is expected, with the probability of rain rising to 35% by the mid-afternoon. The maximum wind speed is predicted to be around 11 km/h, providing a gentle breeze. The overall chance of rain for the day stands at a considerable 57%, making it advisable to prepare for damp conditions, particularly during outdoor activities.

Looking at the hourly outlook, the day will begin with clear skies and temperatures around 13°C to 14°C in the early morning, gradually warming up. By 9 AM, temperatures will reach 22°C with clear skies. The transition to drizzly conditions will likely occur around 12 PM, with temperatures peaking at 27°C. As evening approaches, around 6 PM, the possibility of rain increases, with conditions becoming mainly clear later in the night, dropping to around 21°C by 9 PM.

Despite recent reports of Srinagar recording its hottest nights of the season, the forecast for June 3, 2026, suggests a cooling trend with the possibility of light rain. This shift in weather might offer some respite from the high overnight temperatures experienced recently. Locals and visitors are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats, especially if planning outdoor excursions during the afternoon or early evening. Comfortable clothing, perhaps a light jacket for the cooler mornings and evenings, would be appropriate.

Commuters in Srinagar should anticipate potentially wet road conditions, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours, due to the forecasted light drizzle. While no severe weather events are predicted, the increased chance of rain could impact travel times and outdoor event schedules. The slight drop in temperature from the recent heatwaves is a positive sign for comfort, but staying updated with the latest Srinagar weather forecast is always recommended for planning the day effectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).