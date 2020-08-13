Everyone is heartbroken due to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actor passes away on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai. Since then, his fans are finding it tough to accept this news. But fans won't easily forget the late actor's great work. A lot of his fans want to keep his legacy alive. One of his fans named Rajesh Utmani has a special tribute coming up for SSR.

Rajesh Utmani is a Jaipur based producer. He has teamed up with local Jaipur Musician Ravindra Choudhary and other International Artists for an International Tribute Song for Sushant Singh Rajput. For this wonderful tribute video, Rajesh also received support from Executive Producer Prince Suraj and Himanshu Gupta.

About this heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajesh Utmani says, "When the heart of a fan bleeds, the blood flows as ink from his pen. A fan is not a fan just of a movie star, but of their struggle from bottom to top with an inspiration in almost all spheres he touched. He will be missed but he will live on!"

Rajesh added, "He is the one who tells people of small towns that there are dreams; see the dreams, work for them and you will live your dreams one day. I request people to only remember how he lived his life by inspiring millions.”

About the internal tribute to Sushant, Rajesh shared, "That’s why we mentioned in our song 'Ek taare saa tha tera jeevan....Roshni jiski thi har jagah'. It’s a very emotional project and very close to my heart."

The song is produced by Panth films and is available to all on Tune Music(youtube) .