Mumbai, February 5: The silver rate across key Indian markets including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala and Vadodara showed a firm trend on Thursday, February 5, 2026, with the white metal quoted at around INR 320 per gram and INR 3,20,100 per kilogram.

Silver witnessed upward movement compared with recent days, reflecting persistent influence from international spot prices and domestic trading sentiment. Silver Rate Today, February 04, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates Today, February 05, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 3,20,100 Mumbai INR 3,20,100 Chennai INR 3,20,100 Hyderabad INR 3,20,100 Bengaluru INR 3,20,100 Ahmedabad INR 3,20,100 Kolkata INR 3,20,100 Pune INR 3,20,100 Kerala INR 3,20,100 Vadodara INR 3,20,100

Silver Rate Today: Market Movement and Recent Trends

Silver prices have shown notable fluctuations in early February. After dropping to near INR 2.80 lakh per kilogram earlier in the week, rates rebounded to around INR 3.20 lakh/kg in the latest session, indicating renewed buying interest or support from global benchmarks. Gold Rate Today, February 05, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Over the past week, the domestic silver price chart shows swings with 1 kg rates ranging from INR 2.80 lakh to INR 3.20 lakh, influenced by international spot movement and currency trends.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

