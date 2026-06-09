Jalgaon Road Accident: 6 Killed, 1 Injured As Speeding Car Collides With Motorcycle in Maharashtra

Six people were killed and one person sustained serious injuries after a speeding car collided with a motorcycle in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred near Londhe Phata in the Amalner area, police officials said. According to police, the car was carrying a family travelling from Gujarat to attend an engagement ceremony when it was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcycle around 7 a.m. The impact triggered a chain of events that also involved a passenger bus travelling from the opposite direction, as reported by The Print.

Chain Collision Leads to Multiple Fatalities

Investigators said the car first struck the motorcycle head-on. Following the collision, the motorcycle crashed into an oncoming bus, resulting in the deaths of the two riders. Four occupants of the car also died in the accident. Jalgaon Hit-and-Run: Woman Flung in Air by Speeding Car, Dies in Maharashtra; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

The deceased car occupants were identified as Nandlal Mahajan, Anita Mahajan, Suresh Mahajan and Nirmala Mahajan. The motorcycle riders who lost their lives were identified as Nilesh Tawade and Falguni Bhoi.

Driver Suffers Serious Injuries

The car driver, Aditya Mahajan, survived the crash but sustained serious leg fractures. He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment, police said. Local residents reached the accident site soon after the collision and assisted police personnel and emergency responders in rescue efforts. Jalgaon Train Accident: 8-10 Killed As Pushpak Express Passengers Jump From Train Amid Fire Rumour, Get Hit by Karnataka Express Train (Watch Videos).

Police Begin Investigation in Jalgaon Road Accident

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash. Preliminary information suggests the car was travelling at high speed when the collision occurred, though officials said a detailed probe is underway. Authorities are examining evidence from the scene and recording statements from witnesses as part of the investigation.

Road Safety Concerns

The accident is the latest in a series of fatal road crashes reported from Jalgaon district in recent days, highlighting ongoing concerns over road safety and speeding on highways in the region. Officials have repeatedly urged motorists to follow traffic regulations and exercise caution while driving, particularly on busy inter-district routes. Police said further details would be available after the completion of their investigation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Print), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).