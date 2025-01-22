Jalgaon, January 22: Chaos erupted at Paranda railway station in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district following rumours of a fire on the Pushpak Express. In a desperate bid to save their lives, passengers began jumping off the train, only to be struck by the Karnataka Express travelling on an adjacent railway track, resulting in the death of at least 8-10 people.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Pushpak Express, en route from Lucknow to Mumbai, had come to a halt after passengers pulled the emergency chain. At the same time, the Karnataka Express, travelling from Manmad to Bhusawal, was approaching on the parallel track. Jalgaon Train Accident: 8 Injured As Karnataka Express Strikes Passengers of Pushpak Express in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

Eyewitnesses say that the commotion started when sparks appeared from the wheels of the Pushpak Express as it halted near Paranda station. A rumour of a fire quickly spread among passengers, leading to panic. Some passengers leapt from the train and came into the path of the Karnataka Express.

Preliminary reports indicate that 8 to 10 people lost their lives, while 30 to 40 others sustained injuries in the tragic incident. Jalgaon SP confirmed the fatalities and injuries, stating, "Several passengers jumped off the train after rumours of a fire. Unfortunately, they were hit by the Karnataka Express coming from the opposite direction." Jalgaon Train Accident: 8 Passengers of Pushpak Express Hit by Karnataka Express Coming From Other Side in Maharashtra, Suffer Serious Injuries.

Railway authorities, including the Divisional Railway Manager of Bhusawal, along with medical teams and local administration, have reached the site to oversee rescue and relief efforts. Senior railway officials and state government teams are coordinating the response to ensure medical attention for the injured and to investigate the incident.

A Railway Ministry official said that some passengers got off the Pushpak Express after performing ACP (Alarm Chain Pulling) and came under the Karnataka Express.

Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusawal, has left for the incident site. The railway's medical team has left for the site. The railway's senior section engineer and local administration have reached the site. State government officials and rescue teams have also arrived at the incident site. Further updates on casualties and the cause of the incident are awaited.

