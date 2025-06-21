Jalgaon Hit-and-Run: Woman Flung in Air by Speeding Car, Dies in Maharashtra; Terrifying Video Surfaces

In yet another case of hit-and-run in Maharashtra, a woman was killed during treatment after she was struck by a speeding car in Jalgaon on Thursday, June 19.

Jalgaon Hit-and-Run: Woman Flung in Air by Speeding Car, Dies in Maharashtra; Terrifying Video Surfaces
Representative Image of Dead Person (Photo Credits: Pixabay)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 21, 2025 08:28 PM IST

In yet another case of hit-and-run in Maharashtra, a woman was killed during treatment after she was struck by a speeding car in Jalgaon on Thursday, June 19. The victim, identified as Vandana Sunil Gujarathi, was walking along the road when she was hit from behind. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she later died during treatment. CCTV Video captured the moment of the collision, aiding police in identifying and arresting the accused driver. Preliminary investigations revealed the man was intoxicated at the time of the accident. Locals who witnessed the incident apprehended the suspect as he attempted to flee and handed him over to police.

    Pune Hit-and-Run Horror: Food Delivery Rider Dead in Accident in Undri Area; Police Search for Culprit.

Jalgaon Hit-and-Run

    Jalgaon Hit-and-Run

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Accident Crime News Hit-And-Run Jalgaon Jalgaon Hit and Run Live Breaking News Headlines Maharashtra Maharashtra Hit-and-Run
