Jalgaon Hit-and-Run: Woman Flung in Air by Speeding Car, Dies in Maharashtra; Terrifying Video Surfaces

In yet another case of hit-and-run in Maharashtra, a woman was killed during treatment after she was struck by a speeding car in Jalgaon on Thursday, June 19. The victim, identified as Vandana Sunil Gujarathi, was walking along the road when she was hit from behind. She sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she later died during treatment. CCTV Video captured the moment of the collision, aiding police in identifying and arresting the accused driver. Preliminary investigations revealed the man was intoxicated at the time of thei>
