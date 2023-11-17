Srinagar, November 17: Three terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the D.H Pora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, sources said on Friday. A senior police officer said three bodies were sighted, but were yet to be retrieved yet as the operation has not been concluded.

The gunfight started on Thursday after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. After the security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Kulgam's DH Pora.

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

#WATCH | J&K | Joint operation by security forces against terrorists continues for the second day at Samnoo area of Kulgam. Army's 34 Rashtriya Riffles, 9 Para (elite special forces unit), Police and CRPF are carrying out the operation. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/2gymTKFMA2 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

