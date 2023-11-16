The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Samno areas of DH Pora in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “Encounter has started at Samno, D.H Pora area of Kulgam district. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow”. Uri Encounter: Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir Recover Arms and Ammunitions Cache After Neutralising Two Terrorists (Watch Video).

Encounter Breaks Out

#WATCH | Encounter has started at Samno, D.H Pora area of Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job: Kashmir Zone Police (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/VI1ml6R3mk — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)