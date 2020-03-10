Jammu And Kashmir: House Collapses in Udhampur’s Ramnagar Area, 5 Killed

Udhampur building collapse. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Udhampur, March 10: Five member of a family were kiled on Monday night after a boulder from nearby hill fell on their house in Barmeen Khein area of Udhampur district. Soon after the incident, emergency services rushed to the spot and were trying to remove the debris.

According to the details, police said, as reported by the Indian Express, all the memebers were asleep when the boulder from nearby hill fell on their house. The police, along with other rescue agecncies reached to the spot after receiving the information and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.

As per the latest reports, while five members were killed, one person was found alive in an injured condition. He was taken to the hospital immidiately for treatment. The deceased have been identified as Sharda Devi, Aarti Devi, Anu Devi, Swani Devi and Pawan Singh. While the injured has been identified as Raj Singh.