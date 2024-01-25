Srinagar, January 25: Fire broke out in the engine of a running train in J&K's Qazigund town on Thursday but no casualties or damage was reported, officials said. Officials said the the engine of the train going to Banihal from Budgam caught fire. Odisha Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack Railway Station.

Train Engine Catches Fire in Qazigund

"As smoke was seen billowing out of the engine, the train was stopped immediately and the fire was brought under control by the railway authorities. All the passengers are safe while the train also did not suffer any damage," an official said, adding that further details are awaited.

