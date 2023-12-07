An incident of fire was reported on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at the Cuttack Railway Station on Thursday, December 7. The fire was brought under control by fire services personnel. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The train reportedly resumed its journey after the fire was brought under control by the fire services. Assam: Empty Coaches of Train Catch Fire in Guwahati (See Pics).

Odisha Train Fire Video

#WATCH | Odisha | An incident of fire was reported on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station today morning. The fire was brought under control by fire services personnel. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. After the fire was brought under… pic.twitter.com/KZYyU3dvpd — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)