Jammu, June 7: Two soldiers were injured on Wednesday in an accidental fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Official sources said that the two Army men were injured when the service rifle of one of them went off accidentally and hit two colleagues in the Manjakote area of the district. Jammu and Kashmir: Two Soldiers Killed, Four Injured in Encounter Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Rajouri (Watch Video).

"The army soldiers were on routine security duty when the accident took place. "Both the injured have been shifted to hospital where doctors said they are out of danger," sources said. Rajouri Encounter: Two Indian Army Soldiers Martyred, Four Injured in Blast Triggered by Terrorists During Anti-Terror Operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Further details are awaited.

