Morena, December 28: A heartbreaking incident occurred in Sanjay Nagar, Porsa town of Morena district, where a seven-year-old boy, identified as Rishabh Tomar, was killed instantly after being accidentally shot in the head by a licensed rifle handled by a 14-year-old boy during play. The victim, son of Dharamraj Singh Tomar, was playing on the second floor of the rented house with the landlord's two sons around 10 p.m. on Saturday. According to police, the landlord's 14-year-old son reportedly took down his father's licensed .315 bore rifle, which was hanging in the room, and began playing with it.

The weapon discharged suddenly, with the bullet striking Rishabh directly in the head, causing severe injuries and his immediate death. Hearing the gunshot, family members and neighbours rushed to the scene, finding Rishabh lying in a pool of blood with his head shattered. The police were alerted, and they rushed to the scene. The boy's body was sent to the Porsa mortuary for post-mortem examination. The rifle belonged to the landlord, a private security guard who had arrived in Porsa on Friday. Kolkata Shocker: Man Claims ‘Accidental Firing’ After Shooting Wife 3 Times Following Argument Over Movie Outing in Naihati, Arrested.

He left the weapon at home on Saturday morning before heading to his village, Dharampura. Porsa Police seized the rifle and took the landlord into custody for questioning. According to police officials, preliminary investigations point to an accidental firing while the children were playing unsupervised. However, the deceased boy's family has alleged foul play, claiming the incident involved a different weapon and that the landlord fled with the original one. Police are probing these allegations alongside the accidental theory, examining all aspects thoroughly. Jalandhar: Man Seen Collapsing Due to Bullet Injury After Celebratory Firing During Wedding in Video, Died of Heart Attack Says Police.

This tragic incident has plunged both families into grief and cast a pall of gloom over the neighbourhood. Authorities have urged caution in storing firearms, especially in homes with children, highlighting risks associated with licensed weapons. The investigation continues, with further details expected after forensic analysis and statements from witnesses.

