Jammu Encounter: Slain Terrorists Carried Pakistan-Made Weapons, Were Prepared For Long Haul, Says Report

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jammu, February 1: The three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed, who were killed in an encounter near Nagrota in Jammu last month, were carrying Pakistan-made weapons, reports citing officials said. They further claimed that the insurgents had planned a major haul, and were likely to execute a major terrorist attack. Pulwama Attack Probe Gains Impetus After Arrest of Hizbul Commander With J&K Cop Davinder Singh, NIA Begins Interrogation.

The encounter erupted on Friday, when the Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel intercepted a truck at the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The three terrorists were found armed inside the vehicle. On seeing the cops nearing them, they open fired and attempted to escape in the adjacent wounds.

While one policeman was injured in the firing, the three terrorists were eliminated in the gunfire which ensued. While one among the militants was killed on the spot, two others were chased and neutralised in the forest nearby.

Among recoveries made by the forces following the counter-insurgency operation include, Pakistan-manufactured morphine injection, IEDs and armour piercing bullets. The police also seized AK-47 rifles, magazines and grenades, along detonators, RDX and six Chinese grenades. The massive cache of arms indicated that the terrorists were planning a major strike.

Driver of the truck which was ferrying the militants was also arrested by the police. He has been identified as Sameer Dar, brother of slain militant Adil Ahmed Dar who had rammed a truck full of explosives on a military convoy in Pulwama last year. The attack, on February 14, had claimed the lives of 43 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) police personnel.

The Jaish, headed by terrorist Masood Azhar, had taken responsibility for the attack on CRPF in Pulwama. The police is interrogating to determine where Sameer is an overground worker of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation. He may also be used to connect the dots in the probe into Pulwama militant attack.