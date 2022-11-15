Srinagar, November 15: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Tuesday due to shooting stones in Ramban district.

Traffic department officials said shooting stones triggered by rain have blocked the highway at Panthiyal area. "Traffic will be restored after the road clearance," the officials added. Jammu & Kashmir: Doda Received Fresh Snowfall.

Jammu Srinagar national highway (NH-44) blocked at many places between Chanderkot and Banihal due to shooting stones and mudslides. Traffic will be allowed after clearance of road. pic.twitter.com/mFKNl3q5Ut — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) November 14, 2022

Meanwhile, snowfall in Zojila Pass has closed the Srinagar-Leh highway, while the Mughal Road connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Poonch district of Jammu division was also shut due to snowfall in the Peer Ki Gali area.

