Mumbai, February 19: The News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) has imposed an INR 1,00,000 fine on Zee News for airing a misleading report that falsely blamed a Muslim truck driver for a massive traffic jam. The regulatory body, chaired by retired Justice AK Sikri, ruled on February 17 that the broadcast communalised a routine traffic disruption caused by natural events. In response to the lapse, the NBDSA has also introduced comprehensive new guidelines to govern how news outlets use social media content.

The 'Truck Par Namaz' Controversy

The case stems from broadcasts aired on March 3 and 4, 2025, titled "Truck par namaz...Jammu mein naya bawal shuru!" (Namaz on a truck... new row begins in Jammu!). The channel used a viral video to claim a driver had parked his vehicle in the middle of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to pray, causing a heavy blockade. NBDSA Slaps Fine on Aaj Tak for Violating ‘Principles of Objectivity and Neutrality’ While Criticising Former US President Barack Obama.

However, fact-checks and official traffic advisories later confirmed the highway was actually experiencing severe delays due to landslides and adverse weather in the Ramban area. Complainants Indrajeet Ghorpade, Utkarsh Mishra, and Syed Kaab Rashidi argued the channel ignored these facts to promote a communal narrative.

Regulatory Findings and Penalty

During the hearing, Zee News admitted the report was based on unverified social media footage. While the broadcaster argued it had included a disclaimer stating the video was "viral and unverified," the NBDSA rejected this defense. The Authority held that a disclaimer does not "absolve the broadcaster of responsibility" under the Code of Conduct. Justice Sikri noted that while the violation warranted a heavier penalty, the fine was limited to INR 1 lakh because the channel eventually deleted the video.

New Standards for Social Media Reporting

Citing a dangerous trend of newsrooms relying on unverified viral clips, the NBDSA issued a fresh set of mandatory guidelines for all member broadcasters:

Mandatory Verification: All social media information must be verified for accuracy before airing.

On-Ground Corroboration: Content should be cross-checked with official sources, police, or eyewitnesses whenever possible.

AI and Deepfake Detection: Broadcasters must check images and videos for AI-generated manipulation or digital distortion.

Contextual Integrity: Authentic content must not be presented out of context to create misleading narratives.

Sensitive Scrutiny: Reports involving communal violence, crime, or military operations must face heightened scrutiny for "public interest" and "accuracy". Zee News Asked to Air Apology For Slanderous Reports on Rakul Preet Singh, Aaj Tak, ABP News, India TV Given Warning by NBSA.

Broader Impact on Media Ethics

The NBDSA has directed that these new rules be circulated immediately to all editors and member organisations. The order follows a series of recent penalties against various channels for similar lapses, signalling a tougher stance by the regulator against the communalization of news and the spread of digital misinformation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Live Law), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).