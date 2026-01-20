Leh, January 20: A tourist from Haryana has sparked significant online controversy and a police inquiry after a video of him defacing an official landmark sign in Ladakh went viral. The video also shows a Mahindra Thar in the background with the registration number reading "HR 87H 2071". The man, identified as a social media influencer, was filmed sticking a large "Gurjar Bro" decal onto the official altitude marker at Fotu La Pass, the highest point on the Srinagar-Leh highway. The incident has reignited a debate regarding tourist etiquette and the preservation of sensitive geographical markers in the Himalayan region.

The Viral Incident at 13,478 Feet

The footage, which surfaced on social media platforms early this week, shows the individual standing atop the Fotu La Pass (4,108 meters). In the video, he is seen placing a personalised sticker over the official Information Board maintained by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Viral Video of Tourist Driving Car in Pangong Lake in Ladakh Angers Netizens (Watch Video).

The sticker, featuring the phrase "Gurjar Bro", was placed directly over the geographical details of the pass. While the man appeared to be celebrating his journey to the high-altitude pass, viewers quickly criticised the act as an example of "vandalism" and "disrespectful tourism". One user who shared the video on X (formerlyTwitter) wrote, "Why Thar owners are so stupid?"

Video Shows Haryana Man Sticking ‘Gurjar Bro’ Decal on Fotu La Pass Signage

He went to a height of 13,479 feet to show the world how big of an idiot he is. Why Thar owners are so stupid? pic.twitter.com/mBhkMkMDMQ — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) January 20, 2026

Local Response and Police Action

Following the outcry from local Ladakhi activists and travel groups, the Ladakh Police and the Union Territory administration have taken note of the incident. Under the Ladakh Tourists Trade Control Act and relevant sections of the IPC concerning the defacement of public property, authorities have initiated a process to identify the vehicle associated with the individual.

The 'Sticker Culture' Controversy

This incident is not isolated. Ladakh has seen a surge in "sticker culture," where bikers and drivers paste personal insignias, club logos, or regional slogans on milestone markers and pass boards. Did China Turn Key Ladakh Standoff Zone Into 'Microwave Oven' by Using Laser Weapons Against India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

While small stickers are common in global travel culture, the use of large, prominent decals that obscure official information has led to stricter enforcement in recent years. In 2025, the BRO conducted a massive cleanup drive at Khardung La and Chang La to remove thousands of such stickers that had rendered boards unreadable.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).