Jammu Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 11 June 2026: Hot Day with High of 37°C and Evening Rain Chance

Jammu residents can expect a predominantly warm and clear day on Thursday, 11 June 2026, with temperatures soaring to a high of 37°C, feeling like a humid 38°C. The day will start with mainly clear skies and a moderate humidity level of 32%, accompanied by a gentle breeze of 9 km/h. This weather pattern sets the stage for a typical early summer day in the region, though residents should remain mindful of the rising heat.

Current Weather in Jammu, India — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Temperature 37°C Feels Like 38°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 32% Wind Speed 9 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Jammu — Thursday, 11 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 17:00 37°C Mainly clear 57% 10 km/h 19:00 34°C Clear sky 28% 8 km/h 21:00 32°C Clear sky 7% 6 km/h 23:00 30°C Overcast 2% 6 km/h 01:00 29°C Overcast 0% 3 km/h 03:00 28°C Overcast 3% 6 km/h 05:00 28°C Clear sky 16% 23 km/h 07:00 30°C Clear sky 48% 10 km/h

Jammu, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The afternoon is expected to remain clear, but as the evening progresses, there's a noticeable increase in the probability of rain. By 5 PM, the chance of precipitation rises to 57% while the temperature is still at a peak of 37°C, with winds picking up slightly to 10 km/h. This could bring a brief respite from the heat for those out and about. As night falls, the skies will begin to clear, with rain chances diminishing significantly by 9 PM to just 7%. Temperatures will gradually cool down, reaching around 30°C by 11 PM. The overnight hours will see overcast conditions and cooler temperatures, hovering around the high 20s, with minimal chances of rain.

Looking ahead to the early morning hours of Friday, the forecast suggests continued overcast skies, with temperatures remaining stable. However, as dawn breaks around 7 AM, there's an increasing likelihood of rain, with a 48% chance forecast and winds picking up to 10 km/h, potentially leading to a wetter start to the day. Residents are advised to prepare for potential showers.

In light of the day's forecast, sensible precautions are recommended. Staying hydrated is paramount due to the high temperatures, with frequent water intake advised throughout the day. Light, breathable cotton clothing will be most comfortable. Commuters should be aware of the slight chance of evening rain, which could cause minor disruptions, particularly from 5 PM onwards. While the day is primarily clear and hot, the possibility of unexpected cloudbursts or sudden weather shifts, as hinted at by recent advisories regarding changing weather patterns in the wider Jammu and Kashmir region, means it's wise to stay informed about the latest Jammu weather update.

With a significant heatwave alert recently issued for several districts in the Jammu division, coupled with warnings of potential flash floods and mudslides, residents are urged to exercise caution. Although the immediate forecast for Jammu city itself shows mainly clear conditions with a chance of evening showers, preparedness is key. The installation of a new MeT Centre in Jammu, aimed at improving weather forecasting for the Himalayas, underscores the importance of staying abreast of meteorological developments.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).