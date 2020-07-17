Ranchi, July 17: Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led state government on Friday made 14-days home quarantine mandatory for all the people returning to the state by air, rail or road routes. Also, the state government asked those people to register their details on the website of Jharkhand government preferably before their departure for the state.

Informing about the latest development, the government of Jharkhand said, "Every person coming/returning to Jharkhand by air/rail/road shall stay in home quarantine for a period of 14 days observing guidelines issued by Department of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education in this regard." Hemant Soren Coronavirus Test Results: Jharkhand CM Tests Negative For COVID-19.

Apart from this, the state government added, "Every person coming/returning to Jharkhand by air/rail/road shall register his/personal details on the website of Govt of Jharkhand preferably before his/her departure for Jharkhand and in any case not later than the day of arrival in the state."

Here's what government of Jharkhand said:

Every person coming/returning to Jharkhand by air/rail/road shall stay in home quarantine for a period of 14 days observing guidelines issued by Department of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education in this regard: Jharkhand Govt https://t.co/LpvnYJLHdZ — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Earlier on July 11, state CM Hemant Soren's COVID-19 samples were tested negative. The state CM decided to undertake the COVID-19 test after it was found that his Cabinet colleague Mithilesh Thakur and MLA Mathura Mahato tested positive for coronavirus. CM Soren had even announced that he would self-quarantine himself at his residence for two weeks.

It is to be known that Jharkhand is the least affected COVID-19 state in the country. According to the Union Health Ministry's website, a total of 4,624 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in-state, out of which 2,513 recovered while 42 died.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).