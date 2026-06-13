Jharkhand Mine Tragedy: 4 Men Die of Toxic Gas Exposure While Extracting Coal From Illegal Mine in Ramgarh

Four men died on Saturday after inhaling toxic gases and suffering from oxygen deficiency inside an unauthorized coal mine in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district. The incident took place in a forestland area near Argada, where the victims had allegedly entered a 40-foot-deep abandoned mine to extract coal.

Local authorities stated that the men lost consciousness shortly after descending into the pit. A specialized rescue team from Central Coalfields Limited’s (CCL) Argada unit was deployed to retrieve them. The victims were pulled out following extensive efforts and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. ‘Toxic’ Teaser Out: Fans React As Yash Promises High-Octane Action Ahead of March Release (Watch Video).

The deceased have been identified as Dev Kumar Bedia (25), Dablu Bedia (26), Kishore Ravani (26), and Ashish Rajwar (29). Officials suspect that two of the men initially became trapped, and the remaining two succumbed while attempting a rescue. Surat: 4 Workers Including Supervisor Die After Toxic Gas Inhalation While Cleaning Septic Tank at Jewellery Manufacturing Unit.

Satyajit Kumar, General Manager of CCL’s Argada area, clarified that the incident site lies entirely outside the company’s command and leasehold area. Local Police Station In-Charge Naveen Prakash Pandey confirmed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, adding that a formal investigation into the illegal mining activity is underway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).