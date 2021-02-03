Chandigarh, February 3: The stage on which Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait and other farmer leaders were standing, collapsed during the ongoing Jind Mahapanchayat. As the stage collapsed, people, who were present at the meet, were seen walking away from the stage. Huge commotion was witnessed at the spot where the stage collapsed. In the video that has been shared by news agency ANI, several men were seen fixing the stage set up after it suddenly collapsed.

The BKU leader on Wednesday reached a village near in Haryana to address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Jind district. Kandela 'khap' President Tek Ram, the organiser of the 'mahapanchayat', said all 'khaps' or community courts were participating in it. Ram said that they had made arrangements for the attendance of 50,000 people.

Here's the Video:

#WATCH | The stage on which Bharatiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik) leader Rakesh Tikait & other farmer leaders were standing, collapses in Jind, Haryana. A 'Mahapanchayat' is underway in Jind. pic.twitter.com/rBwbfo0Mm1 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

Tikait was given a grand welcome by tens of thousands of people to extend solidarity. He has visited Jind to gather support and build up momentum for the farmers' agitation. Tikait was accompanied by state Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

On Tuesday, before attending the 'mahapanchayat', Tikait said the farmers protesting against the three central farm laws will take out a pan-India tractor rally if the government doesn't listen to them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).