Judge Aman Kumar Sharma Found Dead at Delhi Home; Police Suspect Suicide

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A 30-year-old Delhi judicial officer has been found dead under tragic circumstances, sending shockwaves through the city's legal community. Judge Aman Kumar Sharma, posted as Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at Karkardooma Court, was discovered unresponsive inside the bathroom of his Green Park residence in south Delhi on Saturday afternoon.

How Was the Body Discovered?

Delhi Police received a PCR call at Safdarjung Enclave police station at approximately 1:45 pm. The call was made by Shivam, the brother-in-law of the deceased and a resident of Defence Colony, who reported that Sharma had died by suicide at home. Police teams rushed to the scene, and Sharma was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Who Is Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma? Delhi High Court Judge at Centre of Row With Arvind Kejriwal.

What Do Police Say?

Initial findings suggest Sharma died by hanging. Investigators have found no signs of foul play so far, though all angles are being thoroughly examined. The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and police are speaking with family members and close associates to piece together the sequence of events. The cause behind the suspected suicide is yet to be officially confirmed. ‘No Path Left Except Satyagraha’: Manish Sisodia Writes to Delhi High Court Judge Swarana Kanta Sharma, Refuses Legal Representation in Liquor Policy Case.

Who Was Judge Aman Kumar Sharma?

Sharma was the son of Prem Kumar Sharma and a graduate of Symbiosis Law School, Pune, where he completed his law degree in 2018. He joined the Delhi Judicial Service on June 19, 2021, and went on to handle a range of criminal and civil matters across multiple courts. Since October 2025, he had been serving as full-time Secretary at the DLSA for the North-East district at Karkardooma Court - a role confirmed by the Karkardooma Bar Association.

The investigation remains ongoing. Further details are expected as police complete their inquiry and await postmortem results.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).