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New Delhi, May 3: Nine people were killed, and several were injured after a massive fire broke out at a four-storey building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar area early on Sunday morning, officials said. According to the police, seven people are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. The fire broke out on the second floor of the building at around 4 a.m., after which 14 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. During the rescue and relief operations, over 10 people were rescued, officials said. Upon receiving the information, police staff, along with the Vivek Vihar SHO and ACP, immediately proceeded to the spot. The fire brigade and crime team also reached the spot at premises No. B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase I.

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Four-Storey building in Vivek Vihar

Delhi: Local municipal councillor Pankaj Luthra says, "...Five bodies were found on the second floor, and it is difficult to identify whether they are men or women. One body was found on the third floor...and several bodies were also discovered on the top floor..." pic.twitter.com/TXllyaMpEv — IANS (@ians_india) May 3, 2026

They added that the fire was brought under control by 6 a.m., and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Speaking to the reporters, DCP (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said, "Early in the morning, around 4 a.m., a call was received about a fire. Fire tenders and local police were immediately rushed to the spot. It took about two hours to bring the fire under control, after which search operations were carried out... Six to seven injured people were shifted to a hospital for emergency treatment."

"The search and rescue operations are still underway," he added. During rescue and fire-extinguishing operations, 10/15 persons were rescued from the building, of whom two sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for medical treatment. During the preliminary enquiry, it was found that nine persons have lost their lives. Further enquiry and proceedings at the spot are in progress. The officials said that the cause of the fire is not yet known. Further details are awaited.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 09:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).