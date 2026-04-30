Delhi Hit-and-Run: Zomato Delivery Agent Dies After Falling From Dabri Flyover, Car Driver Absconds (Watch Video)

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A tragic hit-and-run incident in southwest Delhi claimed the life of a food delivery executive after his scooter was allegedly hit by a car on the Dabri flyover on Thursday morning. According to police, the victim, identified as Rajkumar from Jharkhand’s Godda district, was working as a delivery agent with Zomato.

The accident occurred around 7:35 am on Pankha Road, when a PCR call alerted authorities that a man had fallen from the Dabri flyover and required urgent medical assistance. A police team rushed to the spot and found a damaged scooter along with a car on the flyover, indicating a possible collision. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Speeding Motorcycles Collide Head-On in Bhind District, Couple Among 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured.

Zomato Delivery Agent Dies After Falling from Dabri Flyover

दिल्ली में Zomato डिलीवरी बॉय की फ्लाईओवर से नीचे गिरकर मौत, टक्कर मार कार ड्राइवर फरार बाहरी दिल्ली के डाबरी फ्लाईओवर पर गुरुवार सुबह एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हो गया. इस हादसे में 25 साल के डिलीवरी बॉय की मौत हो गई. मृतक की पहचान राजकुमार के रूप में हुई है, जो Zomato में काम रता… pic.twitter.com/2nlcm12XZi — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) April 30, 2026

Rajkumar had sustained critical injuries in the fall. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Officials said the car driver fled the scene after the accident, sparking a search operation. Sabarkantha Road Accident: 6 Killed as Private Bus Smashes Into Eco Car on Ahmedabad-Udaipur National Highway In Gujarat (Watch Video).

Police confirmed that the car involved bears a Delhi registration number and is registered in the name of a resident of Dabri. Efforts are currently underway to trace and apprehend the absconding driver.

“The body has been preserved in a mortuary and efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding driver,” a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the fatal crash.

The incident highlights growing concerns over road safety and hit-and-run cases in the national capital.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).