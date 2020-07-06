Lucknow, July 6: The reward on the head of Vikas Dubey, the gangster charged of murdering eight policemen in cold blood after Thursday midnight, was increased to Rs 2.5 lakh. The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) office decided to increase the amount in bid to receive information related to his whereabouts. Photos of Dubey Put Up at Unnao Toll Plaza by Police, Search Operation Underway to Nab History-Sheeter.

The history sheeter went missing after the failed police raid in Kanpur. Since then, a hectic search operation has been launched in all parts of the state to nab him. Borders with Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan are strongly guarded to monitor the inter-state movement of people.

"To nab Vikas Dubey and his accomplices, as many as 25 teams have been formed which are conducting raids in different districts of the state and other states as well," said Inspector General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal.

The reward amount on Dubey was initially kept as Rs 50,000, but was later increased to Rs 1.5 lakh. The UP DGP on Monday decided to raise the same to Rs 2.5 lakh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who met the kin of deceased policemen in Kanpur, announced financial assistance of Rs one crore each to the bereaved families. Adityanath reiterated the government's resolve to take strictest action against the gangster and his accomplices.

