Kanpur, July 10: A man belonging to the Dalit community was tied to a tree and mercilessly thrashed by relatives of a woman with whom the victim was in love with. The attackers also allegedly inserted a stick in the private part of the man. The horrific incident took place in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on July 7. It came to light on July 9 after videos of the inhuman act surfaced on the internet. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Filmed in Kanpur, Given Abortion Pills.

The victim is a resident of Sarwan Kheda pocket. He was allegedly in a relationship with a woman of a nearby village in Akbarpur area. According to reports, the woman had on July 7 called him for a meeting. When the man arrived in her village, the woman's relatives caught hold of him. A video showed the man was forced to lay down on a wooden bench and hit with sticks repeatedly. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Two Youths in Shahjahanpur; Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Another video showed the man was tied to a tree. Another man was seen hitting on his private parts with a stick and allegedly inserted stick in the private part. The Dalit man was released with warning of dire consequences. After the videos emerged, police registered a case against nine people, including six unidentified. One accused has reportedly been arrested.

The victim's family alleged that initially cops had refused to lodge an FIR and threatened to book him for molestation. "As soon as we got to know about the video, a police case was filed in the matter. A person identified in the viral video has been arrested," Additional Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasiya told NDTV. The man is receiving treatment at Lala Lajpat hospital in Kanpur.

