Shahjahanpur, July 9: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by two youths in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district. The incident took place two months ago in the Banda area of the district. The accused also recorded the heinous crime on camera. However, the matter came to light on Wednesday after the girl’s father came across the video. Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Filmed in Kanpur, Given Abortion Pills.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the complaint was registered by the rape survivor’s mother at the Banda police station after the video went viral. In the complaint, her mother also mentioned that her daughter even attempted suicide. The accused were arrested on Thursday. Both the accused were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“We have registered an FIR and arrested the accused. We also got the video. The medico-legal examination on the girl was done. The report is awaited. Now, the girl will be presented in a court to record her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),” reported the media house quoting additional superintendent of police (rural) Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai as saying. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes 3-Year-Old Stepdaughter in Raipur; Case Registered.

The police have launched an investigation into the case. The girl’s father is a marginal farmer. Initially, she did reveal the matter to his parents as she feared that the accused would make the video viral on social media platforms. The girl is a class 11 student.

