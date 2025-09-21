Lucknow, September 21: Kanpur police have cracked a two-month-old murder case where a 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her lover and her body disposed of in a suitcase. According to the report, the accused allegedly murdered the woman over consistent marriage pressure.

According to the Amar Ujala report, the accused, Suraj, a resident of Harikheda in Fatehpur district, strangled his girlfriend, Akanksha, on July 21 after a heated argument at her rented room in Hanumant Vihar. Akanksha, daughter of Vijay Shree from Sujnipur in Kanpur Dehat, had been living in the city for work. UP Shocker: Elderly Woman Strangled to Death by Partner for Refusing To Have Sex in Kaushambi, Accused Arrested.

Man Murders Lover Over Marriage Pressure in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

The probe revealed that Suraj, enraged after being confronted over his affair with another woman, repeatedly assaulted Akanksha before strangling her to death. He then called his friend Ashish from Fatehpur to help dispose of the body. The duo stuffed the body into a suitcase, rode nearly 95 km on a motorcycle to Chillaghat in Banda, and threw it into the Yamuna River.

Shockingly, Suraj even clicked a selfie with the suitcase before dumping it and uploading it as his status. The victim’s mother had filed a missing persons complaint on August 8, but no headway was made initially. It was only after she lodged a direct complaint against Suraj on September 16 that the police tracked his movements through call records and mobile location. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife and Her Lover in Auraiya.

Suraj later confessed to the crime, admitting he killed Akanksha as she was pressuring him to marry her and allegedly threatened to implicate him in a rape case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary confirmed that both Suraj and Ashish have been arrested and sent to jail. Search operations are underway to trace the victim’s body in the Yamuna.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Amar Ujala), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

