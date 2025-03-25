Auraiya, March 25: A man was killed by contract killers hired by his wife and her lover in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, the police officials said. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Auraiya Abhijeet R Shankar, the police received information about an injured person on March 19. The police immediately reached the spot and rushed the injured person, who was identified as Dilip Yadav, to the hospital.

The victim succumbed to his injuries, after which the police registered a murder case against an unknown person. "... The police received information about an injured person on 19 March. On receiving information, the police immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital. The victim had been identified as Dilip Yadav... After the person died during treatment, a murder case was registered against an unknown person", R Shankar said to ANI on Monday.

The police began investigating the matter. They identified one person from the cameras installed near Ramj Nagar and deployed teams to look after him. He was arrested on Monday along with his aide. It was found that the aide, Anurag Yadav, was in a relationship with Dilip's wife, Pragati, for the past four years, the Auraiya SP informed. The police revealed that Anurag planned the whole murder on instructions of Pragati and had a deal worth Rs 2 lakhs for committing the murder. Search for other people involved in the crime is underway.

"As part of the cameras installed in Operation Trinetra, we identified one person, Ramji Nagar. We deployed teams to look for him and today he and his aide have been arrested. We also found that another aide of the two arrested people, Anurag Yadav, was in a relationship with deceased Dilip Yadav's wife, Pragati Yadav, for the last four years. It was also found that Anurag Yadav planned the whole murder on instructions of Pragati Yadav... Anurag had a deal with Ramji Nagar at a cost of Rs 2 lakhs... We are looking for others involved in the conspiracy...", Shankar said.

