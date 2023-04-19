Dharwad, April 19: A BJP youth wing functionary was killed at a temple festival in Kottur here by a group of persons who got into a brawl with him, police said on Wednesday.

Praveen Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Dharwad unit member and gram panchayat vice president, was stabbed to death on Tuesday night, they said. Three unidentified persons have been detained and are being questioned.

Superintendent of Police B Lokesh said the incident took place during Goddess Udachamma Devi temple festival at Kottur village in the district. A few persons reached there in an inebriated state and created commotion. Even as some people questioned them, the group started clashing with them, he said.

Tejasvi Surya Condoles Demise Of BJP Youth Wing Worker Praveen Kumar

With deep anguish, we share the news of the murder of BJYM Dharwad Unit Executive Member & Kottur Gram Panchayat VP, Sri Praveen Kammar. He was brutally murdered by suspected political rivals late last night. BJYM demands immediate arrest of the killers & pray for his Sadgati. pic.twitter.com/eI6SW1nKEh — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 19, 2023

The police officer added that Kumar intervened to pacify them but the persons who were in a drunken state stabbed him to death. "We have detained three people and are interrogating them," he said, adding that a case has been registered. Lokesh said all aspects of the case will be investigated and no one will be spared whether they were directly or indirectly involved in the murder.