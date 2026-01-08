Bengaluru, January 8: The Karnataka High Court has declined to grant interim relief to spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in a case involving the alleged encroachment of public land. In a hearing on Wednesday, January 7, the court refused to stay an ongoing investigation or issue a protective order, directing that the matter be revisited once further records are produced.

Legal Challenge to FIR

The proceedings follow an FIR registered against the spiritual guru by the Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF). The complaint alleges violations under Section 192A of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, which prescribes penalties, including potential imprisonment, for the unlawful occupation of government land. Justice M. Nagaprasanna, presiding over the single-judge bench, noted that stalling the probe at this stage would contradict previous judicial observations. The court emphasized that it would be inappropriate to pass any protective orders without first reviewing the full records of the case. Karnataka HC Stays ED Action Against Embassy Group Chairman; PMLA Proceedings Kept in Abeyance.

Origins of the Encroachment Claims

The investigation stems from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) previously heard by a Division Bench. That litigation alleged that various parties had encroached upon public lands and constructed structures on a Rajakaluve (a primary storm water drain) in Kaggalipura Village, Bengaluru South Taluk. Evidence presented during the PIL included maps suggesting that constructions had been raised on several survey numbers, including a significant portion of a local tank bed. Following the government’s acknowledgment that encroachments had indeed occurred, the Division Bench directed authorities to take legal action against those responsible.

Defense Arguments

Counsel representing Sri Sri Ravi Shankar argued for the quashing of the FIR, asserting that the spiritual leader has no personal connection to the alleged activities. The defense maintained that he does not own the properties in question nor has he engaged in any encroachment. The petitioner’s legal team further argued that the government reports and maps used to initiate the probe did not specifically name him, suggesting that he was being unfairly linked to the actions of other respondents named in the original PIL. Dharwad Bench of Karnataka HC Receive Bomb Threat, Investigation Underway.

Next Steps in Proceedings

While refusing the stay, Justice Nagaprasanna granted the petitioner liberty to approach the court again if a specific notice of investigation is issued against him. The court has directed the Additional State Public Prosecutor to secure and present the complete records of the case. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on January 12, 2026, when the court will continue its examination of the allegations and the spiritual leader's plea to quash the charges.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Live Law), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

