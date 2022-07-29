Ramnagar, July 29: Hinting that the ruling BJP government in Karnataka is preparing to emulate the Uttar Pradesh government's model for dealing with miscreants, state Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that his government would go five steps ahead of it.

Reacting on the recent murder of BJP activist in Dakshina Kannada, Narayan said, "Our patience is being tested by violence mongers. The time has come to put fears in the hearts of murderers."

"It's not about following the Uttar Pradesh model, we will go five steps ahead of it in dealing with things. If possible, our government is set to initiate all possible actions including encounters of the killers," the minister told reporters when asked about adopting Yogi government's model. Karnataka Jamia Masjid Dispute: Right-Wing Groups Gather in Mandya for March to Mosque in Srirangapatna, Prohibitory Orders Imposed.

"Those who killed innocent people in Mangaluru won't be spared. There is no hesitation on this front," he said, adding that protecting the lives of innocent persons is the duty of the government.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already declared that if there is a need, his government won't hesitate to adopt Yogi government's harsh measures to deal with incidents of violence.

BJP workers are running a campaign across the state for launching harsh actions like the Uttar Pradesh government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2022 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).