Agra, March 5: Several districts in Uttar Pradesh have announced a one-day school holiday on March 6, 2026, following extended Holi celebrations across the state. Local authorities decided to suspend regular classes to ensure smooth public movement and maintain safety as festive activities continue in many areas. The order applies to government schools, government-aided institutions and several private schools operating in the affected districts.

According to district administration notices, schools will remain closed in Agra, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Mirzapur and Pilibhit. District Magistrates in these regions issued separate directives confirming the temporary closure for students and staff. Officials said the step was taken to reduce traffic congestion and avoid unnecessary travel for schoolchildren during ongoing post-Holi gatherings and local events.

However, the late announcement created confusion for some parents, with several reporting that the information reached them only after children had already left for school. Authorities have acknowledged the issue and advised schools to improve communication in such situations.

Meanwhile, board examinations are expected to continue as scheduled, unless a separate notification is issued by the concerned education boards or district administrations.

