Mandya (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Members of some right-wing groups on Saturday gathered at Kirangur Junction at the historical Srirangapatna town in Karnataka's Mandya district to march to a mosque here.

The groups have claimed that the mosque stands on the ruins of a Hanuman temple.

The members of the groups said that they will enter the Jamia Masjid in the town and perform puja there.

Meanwhile, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area for 12 hours, between 6 am and 6 pm for today, in wake of the 'Srirangapatna Chalo' call given by a right-wing organisation officials said on Saturday.

"Over 500 police personnel have been deployed and four check posts have been installed. The weekly market has been postponed and liquor sale has been banned around a 5-kilometre radius in the area," said S Ashwathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

CCTV cameras have also been installed and a special team has been formed to keep the area secure. The road leading to the mosque has been closed and the entry of people inside has been prohibited for today.

"The city is completely peaceful now and it will remain that way in the coming days. We've made the necessary arrangements. We've deployed our men, spoken to leaders and communicated to them about prohibitory orders in place. If any violation is done, they'll be facing legal action," informed N Yatish, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mandya.

The VHP had declared that it will conduct a procession followed by prayers in Srirangapatna today. The district administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the area.

"Prohibitory orders imposed by the taluk administration and there's no permission for rallies/processions/protests in Srirangapatna town panchayat limits today. We've ensured adequate bandobast in and around the town so that no untoward incident takes place," informed SP, Mandya.

In May this year, activists of the right-wing organisations had filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya seeking permission for Hindus to offer prayers at the mosque, which they claimed stands over the ruins of a Hanuman temple.

The activists claimed the structure had been originally a temple that was converted into a mosque. They demanded permission to perform puja in the mosque.

The activists claimed that Jamia Masjid had been built on the Anjaneya Temple. They also claimed that there is historical proof that the mosque was Anjaneya Temple. (ANI)

