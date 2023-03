Mysuru, March 4: A forest watcher has been killed in Karnataka's Mysuru district after he was attacked by a wild elephant while he was on patrolling duty, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Kalkere forest area in the limits of Bandipur National Park. The deceased has been identified as Bomma. The wild elephant attacked him while he was on patrolling duty along with his colleague Madhu K.

Officials said the wild elephant that attacked him wrapped Bomma in its trunk and threw him into a gorge. Bomma somehow had managed to inform the forest authorities about the attack.

He was rescued from the gorge and rushed to the hospital. However, Bomma, who suffered severe injuries, succumbed on the way. The police have registered a case, and taken up the investigation.

