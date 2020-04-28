Karnataka Government Eases COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions In Green Zones From April 29; Here's What's Open

Shopkeeper in Hyderabad | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, April 28: In a move to bring normalcy, Karnataka government on Tuesday eased COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in 14 districts which fall under green zones- COVID-19 free areas- from April 29. Shops can open from Wednesday with half of their workforce while maintaining social distance and wearing face masks. The relaxations, however, does not apply to malls. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

Karnataka has 30 districts which have been divided into four categories- Red, Orange, Yellow and Green. Fourteen districts which fall under green zone are Koppal, Chikmagalur, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Raichur, Hassan, Haveri, Yadgir, Kolar, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Davanagere and Udupi. MHA Clarifies on Midnight Order: Sale of Liquor, Tobacco, Cigarettes Remains Banned, E-commerce Companies Allowed to Deliver Essential Items Only, No Relaxation in Hotspots/Containment Zones; Read Full Clarification.

Here's What's Open:

All shops, including those in residential complexes, can operate with 50 percent of the workforce. Shops in single-brand and multi-brand malls and market complexes are not permitted to open.

Industries operating in rural areas

Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in SEZs and EoUs, industrial estates, and industrial townships.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has reported 512 coronavirus positive cases. The virus has killed 20 people in the state, while 193 people have recovered. India is currently under COVID-19 lockdown. The extended lockdown is supposed to end on May 3.