West Bengal: A 69-year-old doctor passes away; he was infected with #COVID19. West Bengal Orthopaedic Association demands state honour for him. West Bengal: A 69-year-old doctor passes away; he was infected with #COVID19. West Bengal Orthopaedic Association demands state honour for him. pic.twitter.com/Wl3mDM0T9Y— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020 The total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 29,435. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 934. Seven new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 118. Total 37 patients have been cured/recovered. 1 death reported till date: Odisha Health Department. Delhi Government yesterday lifted the bar on veterinarians, plumbers,& electricians after reviewing COVID-19 situation in the national capital. In the order, Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) also allowed inter-state travel of health workers, lab technicians & scientists. United States of America (USA) recorded 1,303 #COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours as per Johns Hopkins University tally: AFP news agency. WHO Chief urges Europe to ease COVID-19 containment measures with caution.

Mumbai, April 28: In one of the biggest news of Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a video conference meeting with all the Chief Ministers to take stock of the coronavirus situation and to discuss on the lockdown exit strategy. However, in the meeting, the majority of the CMs batted for an extension in the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday evening informed that the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached at 28,380. Among the details shared by the Union Ministry include that 21,132 active cases 886 people succumbed to coronavirus disease.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday extended the 2G mobile internet services in the union territory till May 11. The 2G internet services will be available on post-paid and verified pre-paid SIM cards. High-speed internet, however, will continue to remain suspended across Jammu and Kashmir even as demand for restoration of 4G services grows amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The West Bengal government on Monday clarified that COVID-19 positive patients to be mandatorily brought to hospitals, and they could not be allowed to opt for home quarantine. Earlier in the day, at a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said, “We have taken a decision, if a person is tested positive for COVID-19 and he has the provision for isolating himself at his residence, the person can home quarantine himself.” She had further said that the move would reduce pressure on government facilities as it also has limitations.

