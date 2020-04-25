MHA Clarifies on Midnight Order: Sale of Liquor, Tobacco, Cigarettes Remains Banned, E-commerce Companies Allowed to Deliver Essential Items Only, No Relaxation in Hotspots/Containment Zones; Read Full Clarification

Coronavirus Lockdown. Representative Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, April 25: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday released a consolidated revised guidelines for the opening of shops, and clarified that the sale of liquor tobacco, cigarettes, and other items continues to be prohibited amid the coronavirus lockdown. Also, the MHA clarified that sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only and those shops declared as containment zones by respective States/UTs, will not open irrespective of being in rural or urban areas.

Issuing a revised consolidated guidelines, the Union Home Ministry said, "Sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for Essential goods only. Sale of liquor & other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the National Directives for COVID-19 management. No Shops to be permitted to open in hotspots/containment zones." Coronavirus Lockdown Relaxed: MHA Allows Shops to Open With Conditions, From Wine Shops to Barbers, Know What is Open And What Remains Shut.

Stating more about the clarification, the MHA spokesperson said those shops declared as containment zones by respective States/UTs, will not open irrespective of being in rural or urban areas. The circular adds, "In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone/neighbourhood shops & shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets/market complexes & shopping malls are not allowed to open."

Apart from the above clarification, MHA stated that sale of liquor, tobacco and cigarettes remains prohibited during the lockdown period. Earlier, the MHA issued a midnight order regarding the opening of shops amid lockdown. It had then allowed opening of shops within the city and all shops except those in malls outside the municipal limits with 50 percent strength of workers. However, hours after the order, the MHA released a revised consolidated guidelines on what is prohibited and what is not.