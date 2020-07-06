Bengaluru, July 5: The state government of Karnataka on Monday issued a circular mandating people coming from other states to Karnataka, including Maharashtra, shall be placed in 14-days home quarantine. The step has been taken by the state government amid the rise in coronavirus cases in Karnataka.

Issuing the latest circular, the state government said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The Quarantine norms are regularly reviewed and calibrated with the prevailing Unlock 2 guidelines and infusion of technology and community involvement to enforce the strict home quarantine. In light of the above, the quarantine norms issued vide Order No. RD158 TNR 2020, dated 26.06.2020, has been further modified." Karnataka: Complete Lockdown Observed in Kalaburagi, Hubli on Sunday Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

Adding more, the circular said, "Persons coming from other states to Karnataka, including Maharashtra, shall be placed under 14-days home quarantine." The order permitted reopening of more activities in a calibrated manner outside the Containment Zones and extended lockdown in Containment Zones up to July 31.

Here's the state government's circular:

Apart from this, the state government also permitted unrestricted inter-state movement of persons and goods adhering to the SOPs/Guideline issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. According to the Union Health Ministry's data, overall 23,474 coronavirus cases have been reported in Karnataka, out ow which 9,847 recovered while 372 died.

