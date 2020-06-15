Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu Seen Without Face Mask at Wedding of Ex-Minister Parameshwar Naik's Son

News Team Latestly| Jun 15, 2020 03:49 PM IST
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu at wedding reception | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bengaluru, June 15: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was himself found flouting the Union Health Ministry's guideline of wearing face masks in public. The senior BJP leader was caught on camera without a face covering at the wedding of wedding ceremony of Congress veteran and former minister Parameshwar Naik's son Hagaribommanahalli. India 9th Worst-Hit in Terms of COVID-19 Deaths With 9,195 Fatalities; Recoveries Surpass Active Cases.

The wedding ceremony was held on Sunday night in Davanagere. As per the government guidelines, marriage receptions could be held amid COVID-19 lockdown, with the rider that only upto 50 guests can be invited.

Along with Sriramulu, several others were also seen without wearing the face mask. In the visuals shared by news agency ANI, even the bride and groom were photographed without the face covering.

See Visuals From Wedding Reception

Karnataka, which is one of the moderately affected states in India, has made it mandatory to wear face masks in Bengaluru -- the state capital which houses the region's most dense population. However, the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry recommend face coverings in all public places.

Karnataka has so far recorded more than 7,000 coronavirus cases, with half among the total patients being discharged so far. On Sunday, the tally surged with 176 new infections. The cumulative death toll is 86.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

