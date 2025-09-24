The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions filed by X (formerly Twitter) challenging the Centre’s orders to block certain accounts and posts, ruling that social media platforms cannot be allowed to work unregulated in India. The bench emphasized that every company operating in India must comply with national laws and that Article 19’s constitutional protection of free speech applies only to Indian citizens, not foreign entities. “Article 19 remains the charter of rights for citizens only. The protective embrace of Article 19 cannot be invoked by those who are not citizens,” the court stated. Rejecting the company’s reliance on US jurisprudence, the court said American legal standards cannot dictate Indian judicial thinking. Stressing the growing influence of algorithms, the bench observed, “Does the menace of social media need to be curbed and regulated?” It added that the 2021 IT Rules require fresh interpretation and concluded no platform can claim exemption from Indian laws. X Sahyog Portal Controversy: Centre Strongly Objects to Elon Musk’s Platform for Characterising ‘Sahyog’ As “Censorship Portal’, Files Objection in Karnataka HC.

Karnataka High Court Dismisses X’s Pleas Against Centre’s Orders

Karnataka High Court rejects X Corp's challenge to the mandatory onboarding to the Sahyog portal, used for content blocking orders. High Court Justice Nagaprasanna says social media must be regulated. High Court of Karnataka pronounced verdict on X Corp’s plea to declare that… — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

