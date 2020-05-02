Karnataka Revises Lockdown Measures: What Is Allowed and Prohibited From May 4-17 in Red, Orange, Green Zones

Vendor in Chikmagalur | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Bengaluru, May 2: The government of Karnataka issued revised guidelines for the lockdown that will continue beyond May 4. The guidelines are framed in accordance to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) circular released a day earlier, which mandates the easing of certain restrictions in areas designated as "orange" and "green" zones. Updated List of Red, Orange and Green Zones in India Based on COVID-19 Hotspots, Check Full State-Wise List With Names of Cities and Districts.

The Karnataka government guidelines also lay emphasis on re-opening certain sectors of the economy, particularly those based in non-COVID-19 hotspot regions. The rural areas of the state will see greater relaxations - with nearly all commercial establishments except shopping malls permitted to re-open. India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 37,336 With 2,293 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 1218.

In the red and orange zones, public transport facilities would remain completely barred. Districts falling in the green zone will see movement of buses - with conductors directed to ensure only half the sitting capacity is occupied.

Cab aggregator services and taxis are permitted to ply from May 4, with the condition that only one passenger would be seated apart from the driver. Private vehicles can run with only two others apart from the driver. Pillion riding on two-wheelers is prohibited in red zone and allowed in green and orange regions.

Full List of What's Allowed and Prohibited n Karnataka From May 4-17

Karnataka Government issues revised guidelines on #lockdown measures which will come into effect from May 4 for two weeks in the state. pic.twitter.com/mDdZgytuaX — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

The BS Yediyurappa government in Karnataka had, in a statement issued on Friday, appealed the migrant workers to stay back, despite the recent MHA order which mandates the states to send them to their native states. The Chief Minister claimed that economic activities are expected to resume soon to address their unemployment woes.

"Karnataka government intends to resume economic activities soon and has held meeting with representatives of associations of commerce and industries in this regard. Government has appealed to the employers to protect the interest of their workers and pay salaries," the CMO said.

"Therefore, it is a sincere request to all the migrant workers to stay back in Karnataka and cooperate with us to resume the economic activities once we receive directions from Union government," the statement further added.