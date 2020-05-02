India's COVID-19 Count Rises to 37,336 With 2,293 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 1218

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 2: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 37,336 on Saturday with 2293 new cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. This is the highest number of cases reported in one day. Of these, 26,167 are active cases while 9950 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 1218 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

In Maharashtra, which continued to be the worst-affected state by COVID-19 with 26 new deaths and 1,008 new cases - the highest single day tally so far on Friday. Pune crossed the 100 fatalities figure, health officials said on Friday. In Delhi, the total coronavirus cases reached 3,738 on Friday with 223 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll mounted to 61 with two new COVID-19 deaths in the national capital. Red, Orange and Green Zones in India Updated Based on COVID-19 Hotspots, Check Full State-Wise List With Names of Cities and Districts.

The government extended the lockdown by two weeks till May 17. The latest Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guideline stressed on closure of all public places including malls, movie theaters and others to public during the 14 days the lockdown was extended from May 4. All religious places, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, entertainment parks, bars and auditoriums will continue to be shut under the third phase of the nationwide lockdown "irrespective of the zones" they are situated in.

On Friday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the COVID-19 outbreak still constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). "Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern," he said at a virtual press conference from Geneva.