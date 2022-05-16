Puttur, May 16: A 27 -year-old man allegedly sexually harassed a 9-year-old boy in Puttur rural area. The accused reportedly took the minor boy into a forest and sexually harassed him a few days ago, reported TOI.

As per the report, the accused, Srijith, is a native of Badiyadka in Kerala. A few days ago, when the boy was on his way for some household chores, the accused approached him and introduced himself as his father's friend. He later offered the boy a lift home on his bike but took him to the forest area. Mumbai Shocker: Cops Book Two House Helps After 45-Year-Old Woman Complains of Theft and Sexual Harassment.

The accused sexually harassed the boy and later threatened the boy with a knife. The accused was caught by the cops on Saturday and a case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered against him.

